Holi 2022: Kareena Kapoor Spent It On The Beach With Baby Jeh

Holi is not just the festival of colours but also for spreading love and laughter. And it seems Kareena Kapoor is having a gala time with her sons Taimur and Jeh, and of course her sister Karisma. The actress, who is holidaying in the Maldives, celebrated Holi playing with her little Jeh at the beach. Yes, Kareena shared an adorable picture on her Instagram handle wherein we can see the mother-son duo having fun at the beach building a sandcastle. In the image, Kareena can be seen clad in black beachwear while her little munchkin looks cute playing with sand.

Sharing the post, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "On holi, we build sandcastles...Happy Holi!," along with a heart emoticon. Check out below:

Kareena also shared a picture of herself taking a dip in the waters and captioned it as, "Taking a dip in shades of blue this Holi," along with mermaid and heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Not long after, Karisma Kapoor also shared a post on her Instagram wishing her followers on Holi. The actress shared a major throwback picture featuring young Randhir Kapoor, Babita and little Karisma. In the image, all three are decked-up in the Holi colours. Sharing the picture, Karisma captioned it as, "Happy Holi...From mine to yours"

Here have a look:

Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law and actress Soha Ali Khan celebrated Holi with friend Neha Dhupia. The actress shared several pictures of herself, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Neha celebrating Holi. For the festival, Soha opted for an all-white outfit and layered it with a shrug, while her daughter looked pretty in a pink and blue co-ord set. Sharing the pictures, Soha captioned it as, "Colour me happy!! Happy holi boys and girls," along with a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

Here's wishing our readers Happy and Safe Holi!