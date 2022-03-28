The Internet Loves This Pic Of Jeh Ali Khan, Shared By Aunt Saba

Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh. (courtesy: sabapataudi)

Highlights Saba called Jeh "My little soldier"

She shared a collage of Taimur and Jeh wearing sunglasses

She called Taimur and Jeh "My Munchkins"

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan keeps treating her followers by sharing unseen pictures of the Pataudi family, including Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and her parents. Recently, she shared an adorable photo of her youngest nephew Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh. In the post, the one-year-old can be seen wearing big sunglasses. He looks cute in a grey sweatshirt and bib. Sharing the post, Saba captioned it as, "MY Little Soldier..#jehjaan TAG if used." Soon after Saba shared the pictures, Kareena and Saif's fans bombarded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Great Hukum lovely Prince," another wrote, "Oh my Godddd the Cutest picture This pic made my day," while others called the picture "Mashaallah".

Here have a look:

Saba also shared a collage picture of Taimur and Jeh wearing big sunglasses and captioned it as, "My muchkins #monday #morning cool" Check out below:

Jeh is the second son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, born last year in February. Just like his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan, he has also become one of the favourite star kids among the paparazzi. Often, he is papped in the city with his mother Kareena.

It is not the first time Saba Ali Khan has shared the picture of Jeh. A few weeks ago, she shared a cute photo of little one bonding with his elder brother Taimur. In the post, Taimur and Jeh can be seen lying on the bed facing each other. Sharing the post, Saba wrote, "Back...in CONVERSATION! Brother's bonding Tim: I'm your older brother. Jeh: Ok...Bhaijaan"

Here have a look:

Talking about Kareena Kapoor, she will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan, and Sujoy Ghosh's untitled, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.