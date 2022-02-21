From Jeh's Party, A Pataudi-Only Pic Of Saif Ali Khan, Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur And Birthday Boy

Sara Ali Khan posted this. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

It's Jehangir Ali Khan's very first birthday and if that doesn't call for a party, we don't know what does. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their younger son's special day with family in Mumbai - Jeh's older siblings Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim were there as was cousin Inaaya with mother Soha Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan, dressed in a fun white outfit for Jeh's party, shared a set of family pictures from the proceedings - the first photo is of Saif with all four children; the second is of Sara and Ibrahim, the two oldest, with the youngest, Jeh; the third features Saif, Sara, Ibrahim and the birthday boy who, it has to be said, looks thoroughly bewildered by the events.

"Happiest first birthday Baby J," Sara Ali Khan captioned her Instagram post, adding a string of emojis. Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan's children with ex-wife Amrita Singh; he shares Taimur and Jeh with Kareena Kapoor.

See Sara's post here:

Sara Ali Khan, 26, and Ibrahim, 20, posed for the paparazzi outside the party venue:

Also at Jeh's birthday party were Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha and her little daughter Inaaya. Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu.

Kareena Kapoor wished her one-year-old with two Instagram posts shared earlier today. The first featured Jeh crawling behind older brother Taimur, 5. "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today. Let's explore the world together... of course with Amma following us everywhere. Happy birthday My Jeh baba... My life," she wrote.

The second post was a picture of Saif and Jeh. "Ok Abba will follow too," Kareena captioned this post.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, co-stars of films like Tashan and Kurbaan, married in 2012. Taimur was born in 2016 and Jeh, short for Jehangir, last year.