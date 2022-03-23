'This Reminded Me Of Abba': Saif Ali Khan's Sister Saba After Watching Ranveer's 83

Ranveer Singh in 83 (Courtesy: sabapataudi)

Ranveer Singh's 83 was recently released on OTT platforms and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi reviewed the film. After watching the film, Saba shared that 83 reminded her of her Abba (father). For the unversed, Saba is the daughter of late Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore. Sharing the poster of 83, Saba wrote, "I loved this movie! I agree, the pandemic may have affected its performance in theatres and perhaps fans preferred other movies. #LiveAndLetLive. This reminded me of Abba, and us watching matches together. Kapil played by @RanveerSingh was brilliant. Each player...nailed their respective parts. @DeepikaPadukone as Romi...You too!" She concluded by calling the film's director Kabir Singh a "genius," and added, "Thank you for 83!"

Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi played for the national team for 14 years. He died of respiratory failure on 22 September 2011.

83 was directed by Kabir Khan and released on December 24, 2021, in theaters. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone plays his wife Romi Bhatia. The others who are a part of the film are Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, and Nishant Dahiya. It has now been made available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix India.

83was produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment. It was based on India's historic World Cup win in 1983.

