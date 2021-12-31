Katrina Kaif, Who 'Loved' 83, Wrote This About Ranveer Singh's Performance

Ranveer Singh in a still from 83. (courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Kabir Khan has directed the film

Ranveer Singh played the role Kapil Dev in the film

"Outstanding," wrote Katrina Kaif

After Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and many other movie stars, Katrina Kaif joined the list of celebs who gave a shout out to Kabir Khan's 83. Katrina Kaif, on Friday, shared a note on her Instagram story, where she wrote: "Love, love, loved this film - it just transports you to that time, that feeling - what a job by the entire team - Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment, Deepika Padukone." Katrina, who has worked with Kabir Khan in Ek Tha Tiger and New York, wrote: "Kabir Khan, you just outdo yourself every time - just so amazed - this is next level." About Ranveer Singh's performance in the film, Katrina wrote: "Arghhhhh ! You just are sublime, pitch perfect in every frame. You just keep raising the bar. Outstanding."

Read what Katrina Kaif wrote:

Screenshot of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story.

83 showcases the story of India's iconic win at the 1983 World Cup. The film hit the screens last week in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. 83 boasts of an impressive star cast that includes Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Pankaj Tripathi as manager PR Man Singh, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and Tahir Bhasin played the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film. Deepika Padukone played Kapil Dev's wife Romi on screen.

The film opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 4 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "There can be no denying that 83 is the film it is because of the astounding central performance by Ranveer Singh. In fact, it would be inaccurate to call it a performance. The lead actor lives the part and, like Kapil Dev did, leads from the front. There is no pottering around for him. He grasps the role with unbridled passion and meets its demands head-on."