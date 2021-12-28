83: Kapil Dev's Daughter Amiya Worked As An Assistant Director

Kabir Khan with the 83 assistant directors. (courtesy: kabirkhankk)

83 director Kabir Khan shared a special post for his team of assistant directors on the film. Among them was also Kapil Dev and Romi Dev's daughter Amiya Dev. Kabir Khan posted a few behind-the-scene pictures with all the ADs and he wrote: "With all the unprecedented love and appreciation being showered on 83, especially for the attention to detail in the recreation of an era gone by, I have to thank the people who were behind it. A director is as strong as the weakest link amongst his Assistant directors."

Kabir Khan, thanking all his ADs, added in his caption: "On 83 each of my assistants became my backbone to ensure every ball, every pad, wicket, shot, angle and expression remained authentic and true to the original. My band of ADs on 83 were as exceptional as the love we are getting for the film. A big shout out."

83 showcases the story of India's iconic win at the 1983 World Cup. The film hit the screens on Friday in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. 83 boasts of an impressive star cast that includes Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Pankaj Tripathi as manager PR Man Singh, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and Tahir Bhasin played the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film. Deepika Padukone played Kapil Dev's wife Romi on screen.

The film opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 4 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "There can be no denying that 83 is the film it is because of the astounding central performance by Ranveer Singh. In fact, it would be inaccurate to call it a performance. The lead actor lives the part and, like Kapil Dev did, leads from the front. There is no pottering around for him. He grasps the role with unbridled passion and meets its demands head-on."