83 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh's Film Inches Closer To Rs 50 Crore Mark

83, which opened in theatres on Friday, has managed to collect Rs 47 crore within 3 days of its release. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film showcases the story of India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, sharing the film's box office progress so far, wrote: "Biz witnessed slight growth outside metros on Day 3, but not enough to cover lost ground... The jump on Day 2 (Christmas) and Day 3 (Sunday) had to be massive, since Christmas is one of the best periods, but it was missing."

The film collected Rs 12.64 crore on its opening day. On Saturday, the film garnered Rs 16.95 crore. The film managed to collect Rs 17.41 crore on Sunday alone. The film has so far managed to collect Rs 47 crore.

The non-performance of #83TheFilm has sent shock waves, since it comes with a big price tag and bigger expectations... Plus, the extensive screen count [3741 screens; all versions], so it had to deliver... Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr, Sun 17.41 cr. Total: 47 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2021

83 opened top stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 4 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "There can be no denying that 83 is the film it is because of the astounding central performance by Ranveer Singh. In fact, it would be inaccurate to call it a performance. The lead actor lives the part and, like Kapil Dev did, leads from the front. There is no pottering around for him. He grasps the role with unbridled passion and meets its demands head-on."

83 boasts of an impressive star cast that includes Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Pankaj Tripathi as manager PR Man Singh, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and Tahir Bhasin plays the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film. Deepika Padukone plays Kapil Dev's wife Romi on screen. The film hit the screens on Friday in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.