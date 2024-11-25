Chuck Woolery, Original 'Wheel Of Fortune' Host, Dies At 83

Chuck Woolery, the original host of Wheel of Fortune and Love Connection, died on Saturday at his home in Texas at 83.

Woolery's podcast co-host and close friend, Mark Young, confirmed his passing in an email on Sunday, sharing that Woolery died at home with his wife, Kristen, by his side after struggling with breathing issues. "Chuck was a dear friend, a brother, and a tremendous man of faith. Life will not be the same without him," Young wrote via the Associated Press.

Mr Woolery became a household name as the first host of Wheel of Fortune in the late 1970s, paving the way for the show to become one of the longest-running game shows in television history. He later found even greater fame as the host of the hit dating show Love Connection, which he helmed from its launch in 1983, Rolling Stone reported.

In addition to his groundbreaking work on Wheel of Fortune and Love Connection, Woolery hosted other popular shows like Scrabble, Lingo, Greed, and The Chuck Woolery Show. He also briefly hosted a syndicated revival of The Dating Game from 1998 to 2000 and appeared as himself in two episodes of Melrose Place in 1992.

Before his television career, Mr Woolery succeeded in the music industry as a member of the folk-pop band The Avante-Garde, which achieved a Top 40 hit. He also released a solo single before transitioning to TV.

In later years, Woolery ventured into political commentary through his podcast, Blunt Force Truth, where he expressed conservative views that sparked both controversy and loyalty among his audience. His career, spanning music, game shows, and political discourse, showcased his ability to evolve and remain a relevant cultural figure.

Mr Woolery's enduring legacy as a television pioneer and entertainer will be remembered by fans and colleagues alike.