'Time Has Come...': Longest-Serving TV Show Host Signs Off After 41 Seasons

Pat Sajak, 77, was renowned for his low-key, unflappable style. (File)

The longest-serving TV game show host in history signed off on Friday after presiding over US primetime hit "Wheel of Fortune" for 41 seasons.

Pat Sajak has been a fixture in American homes since 1981, hosting more than 8,000 editions of a show that has become part of early evenings for millions of households.

"Well, the time has come to say goodbye," he told viewers in a clip from the pre-recorded final show.

"It's been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade."

He described the half-hour show as "a safe place for family fun. No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing I hope -- just a game."

"Thank you for allowing me into your lives."

Sajak, 77, was renowned for his low-key, unflappable style, asking contestants to choose a consonant or buy a vowel in the word-guessing game.

With his suit and even tan, he chatted with guests and bantered with co-host Vanna White, who joined the show in 1982 just a year after Sajak.

In 2019, Guinness World Records awarded Sajak the title of the longest career as a game show host for the same show.

"America Idol" host Ryan Seacrest will take over the role, joining the veteran White.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)