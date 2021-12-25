83 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Gets 'Excellent' Opening, Earns Rs 12 Crore

83 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh )

Highlights 83 has been directed by Kabir Khan

Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film

Deepika Padukone features as Kapil Dev's wife Romi in the film

Ranveer Singh's 83 got an "excellent" opening on Friday as the film earned Rs 12.64 crore on day one, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. 83, directed by Kabir Khan, waited for a long time before getting a theatrical release. On its opening day, the film performed well in premium multiplexes but got "dull" response mass pockets. Sharing 83 box office report on Twitter on Saturday, Taran Adarsh wrote: "#83TheFilm is underwhelming on Day 1... Excellent at premium multiplexes, ordinary in Tier-2 cities, dull in mass pockets... #Christmas holiday should ensure jump in business... #PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis [Day 2] already showing *big gains*... Friday Rs 12.64 crore. #India business. ALL VERSIONS."

See Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#83TheFilm is underwhelming on Day 1... Excellent at premium multiplexes, ordinary in Tier-2 cities, dull in mass pockets... #Christmas holiday should ensure jump in biz... #PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis [Day 2] already showing *big gains*... Fri 12.64 cr. #India biz. ALL VERSIONS. pic.twitter.com/S0Iq7bhVUw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2021

In 83, Ranveer Singh plays the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, under whose captaincy Indian won the World Cup in 1983. The World Cup-winning team also included Mohinder Amarnath (played by Saqib Saleem), Sunil Gavaskar (played by Tahir Raj Bhasin), Krishnamachari Srikkanth (portrayed by Jiiva), late cricketer Yashpal Sharma (played by Jatin Sarna), Sandip Patil (played by his son Chirag Patil), Kirti Azad (played by Dinker Sharma), Roger Binny (portrayed by Nishant Dahiya), Madan Lal (by Harrdy Sandhu), Syed Kirmani (played by Sahil Khatter), Balvinder Singh Sandhu (played by Ammy Virk), Dilip Vengsarkar (portrayed by Addinath M Kothare), Ravi Shashtri (by Dhairya Karwa) and Sunil Valson (played by R Badree).

Ranveer Singh's wife and actress Deepika Padukone features as onscreen Romi Dev, Kapil Dev's wife, in the film.

Watch the trailer of 83 here:

Ranveer Singh has been garnering a whole lot of praise for his performance in 83. The film is ruling the hearts of critics and cine-lovers.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film four stars out of five and wrote: "83 is a rousing, pulse-pounding, soul-stirring cinematic saga that is informed with all the emotion, excitement and euphoria that gripped the nation on June 25, 1983 and on all the other match days that preceded a sold-out final that saw India defend a modest 183 against seemingly invincible West Indies and scale a remarkable cricket pinnacle... There can be no denying that 83 is the film it is because of the astounding central performance by Ranveer Singh. In fact, it would be inaccurate to call it a performance. The lead actor lives the part and, like Kapil Dev did, leads from the front."