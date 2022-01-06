Ranveer Singh's Birthday Wish For The 'Original Sakht Jaan' Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev with Ranveer Singh. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

As cricket legend Kapil Dev celebrates his 63rd birthday, Ranveer Singh shared a special greeting for him on his Instagram profile. Ranveer Singh, who starred as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's recently-released film 83, shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film and he wrote in his caption: "Happy birthday to the original Sakht Jaan Kapil Dev." He signed off his post with these words: "What an honour it's been embodying your champion spirit on screen."

Kapil Dev, speaking of Ranveer Singh's performance in 83 told news agency ANI last year: "Ranveer is a great actor. I don't think he needs any inputs or any help. He just spent time with me and rest he is smart enough."

83 showcased the story of India's iconic win at the 1983 World Cup. The film hit the screens last month in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. 83 boasts of an impressive star cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi as manager PR Man Singh, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and Tahir Bhasin played the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film. Deepika Padukone, who also produced the film, played Kapil Dev's wife Romi on screen.

The film opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 4 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "There can be no denying that 83 is the film it is because of the astounding central performance by Ranveer Singh. In fact, it would be inaccurate to call it a performance. The lead actor lives the part and, like Kapil Dev did, leads from the front. There is no pottering around for him. He grasps the role with unbridled passion and meets its demands head-on."