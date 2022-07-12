Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur Enjoys His 'First' Cricket Match In London. See Pics

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture of Taimur. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, who is holidaying in London with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh, has shared new pictures on her Instagram handle. The actress has offered a glimpse into Taimur Ali Khan's first cricket match in the stadium. The Pataudi family attended India vs England's first ODI match at the Kennington Oval in London. In the image, Taimur looks adorable in a pink and white checked shirt and jeans, while in the background, we can see the players. Sharing the image, she wrote, "My first match (red heart emoticon) Indian vs England (red heart emoticon)". In another picture, Taimur can be seen making a goofy face as he sits beside his father, Saif Ali Khan. Kareena captioned the image as, "What are you doing Tim?," followed by laughing and heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

The Pataudi family has been in London for almost a month now. Recently, they spent some quality time with their friends enjoying delicious food and drinks. Their friend Alexandra Galligan shared several pictures on her Instagram handle, offering a glimpse of their "perfect" Sunday. Check out the posts below:

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were in Winchester. Sharing the image, she captioned it as "Father... Godfather... Son... Winchester 2022..". Check out the posts below:

Here have a look at more pictures from Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's London diaries:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor is awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. Also, she has Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha, co-starring Hrithik Roshan.