Viral: Spot Ibrahim Ali Khan, Arhaan Khan, Arin Nene In This Pic From Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Set

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Arhaan Khan and Arin Nene posing with the crew in the picture. (courtesy: len5bm)

Karan Johar's upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead, is one of the highly-anticipated films that will release next year. The movie marks KJo's return to the director's chair after six years, and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan and Madhuri Dixit's son Arin Nene assisted him in the movie. Now, several pictures from the sets of the movie have gone viral on the internet. In the viral images, Ibrahim, Arhaan and Arin can be seen posing with the crew of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

On Monday, Ranveer Singh shared a video on his Instagram handle announcing the wrap of his schedule. Along with the video, he wrote a sweet note that reads, "Many days of - hearty laughs, tears, mischief, love, blood and sweat. Somewhere in between action and cut, this kahani found a family within the hearts of everyone on set. It's a talkie wrap on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with just 1 song to go! We will see you on the big screen! Coming soon in 2023."

Last week, Karan Johar announced Alia Bhatt's schedule wrap. The filmmaker shared a video on his Instagram handle that shows her dancing to her husband Ranbir Kapoor's song Channa Mereya. Sharing the post, KJo wrote, "A talkie wrap on my Rani! Watch Rocky cheer her on! And excuse my excited and crazy camera moves! Rani ne kaam kar liya on this prem kahani Ab Rocky tu bhi aaja wrap ke maidan me. Song selection is from my emotional library."

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.