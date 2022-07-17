Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibrahim And Arjun Rampal's Daughter Mahikaa Party With Friends In London. See Pics

Ibrahim Ali Khan(L) and Mahikaa Rampal(R). (courtesy: saraalikhan95) (courtesy: orry1)

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal partied together with their friends in London. Their common friend Orhan Awatramani shared several pictures on his Instagram stories that show Ibrahim and Mahikaa posing for the camera in all-black outfits. In one of the images, Ibrahim and Mahikaa are posing together with their friend Orhan. He also shared a collage picture featuring Mahikaa in a black crop top and pants. Seeing the images and videos, it seems the duo had a blast at the party.

Here have a look:

Ibrahim Ali Khan was holidaying with his elder sister Sara Ali Khan in London. Sharing the images, Sara captioned the post as "Summer vibe. With my tribe. Kindly like, share and subscribe". Check out the post below:

Ibrahim Ali Khan also spent some quality time with his father, Saif Ali Khan and half-brother Jeh in London. Sharing the pictures, Sara wrote, "Keeping up with the Pataudi's..."(sic). Check out the post below:

It is not the first time Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa with ex-wife Mehr Jesia has grabbed the attention. A few days ago, she was snapped partying with Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan in London. Nysa and Mahikaa's common friend Orhan shared the pictures on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "So many people I love !!".

Here have a look:

Coming back to Ibrahim Ali Khan, he is Saif Ali Khan's son with his first wife, Amrita Singh. On the work front, he is currently assisting Karan Johar as Aditional Director in the upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.