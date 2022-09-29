Arjun Rampal's Daughter Mahikaa Partied With Kanika Kapoor's Son Yuvraj And Other Friends In London

Orhan Awatramani shared these pictures. (courtesy: orry1) (courtesy: orry1)

Orhan Awatramani often gives a sneak peek into his and celebs' kids' lives by sharing many posts on his Instagram handle. On Wednesday, Orhan, who is in London, shared pictures on his Instagram stories in which he can be seen partying with Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa and Kanika Kapoor's son Yuvraj. In the images, Mahikaa looks beautiful in a yellow bodycon dress posing with Orhan and other friends. In a separate photo, Orhan can be seen posing with Yuvraj, who looks dapper in a black ensemble.

Mahikaa Rampal is actor Arjun Rampal's daughter with his ex-wife, Mehr Jesia. Together they are also parents to Myra Rampal, Mahikaa's younger sister. Arjun Rampal has a son Arik with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

On the other hand, Yuvraj Chandok is the elder son of singer Kanika Kapoor from her first husband, Raj Chandok. In May this year, Kanika got married to businessman Gautam Hathiramani.

Orhan shares a great bond with Mahikaa and Yuvraj, and shares pictures with them on his Instagram handle. In August, Mahikaa attended Orhan's birthday party in London with Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa and actors Banita Sandhu and Ahan Shetty, among others. Sharing pictures from the celebrations, Orhan wrote, "If the light is off, then it is not on #27."

Meanwhile, rumours are doing rounds that Orhan Awatramani is dating actress Janhvi Kapoor owing to their mushy comments on each other's Instagram posts. A few days ago, Janhvi dropped stunning pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, "happy Monday wish me luck for my #MrandMrsMahi outdoor!!" Soon after she shared the post, Orhan commented, "For me it's a sad Monday as I am not with u." To this, Janhvi replied, "come back"

Orhan Awatramani keeps his Insta family updated by sharing pictures with celeb's kids.