The Kanika Kapoor Wedding Album - See Pics From The Reception

Kanika Kapoor with husband Gautam. (courtesy: kanik4kapoor)

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who married businessman Gautam Hathiramani last week, shared stunning pictures from her wedding reception on Friday evening. For her reception, Kanika Kapoor wore a red lehenga from the shelves of Rose Room. Her husband Gautam complemented her in a black ensemble. Sharing candid albeit fun pictures from the festivities on her Instagram profile, Kanika Kapoor wrote:"#kanikagautmarried." She added a heart and an evil eye emoji. The Baby Doll singer also added "Mrs Hathiramani" to her Instagram bio.

See the photos shared by Kanika Kapoor here:

Last week, she shared these stunning pictures from her wedding album and she wrote: "And I said yes. Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star. So grateful to the universe in making us meet. Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero."

Kanika Kapoor, sharing pictures from her mehendi ceremony earlier, wrote: "G I love you sooooo much."

Kanika Kapoor stepped into the music circuit with Dr Zeus' track Jugni Ji. She is best-known for singing the track Baby Doll which featured Sunny Leone. After the Ragini MMS 2 track, she sang songs like Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Tukur Tukur, Genda Phool and Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega.

Kanika Kapoor was previously married to Raj Chandok. They got divorced in 2012. Kanika Kapoor is a mom to three kids - Aayana, Samara and Yuvraj.