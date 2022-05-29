Kanika Kapoor Shares Pics From Her Court Wedding With Gautam Hathiramani

A picture from Kanika and Gautam's wedding album. (courtesy: kanik4kapoor)

New Delhi:Kanika Kapoor last week got married to her boyfriend, businessman Gautam Hathiramani and since then has been updating her fans with dreamy wedding pictures. Now, the singer has shared photos from her court wedding on Instagram. In the pictures, Kanika is looking beautiful in an all-white pantsuit with cut out sleeves, while her husband is looking dapper in a blue shirt, white pants and a brown coat. Sharing the photos, the Baby Doll singer captioned the post as "Happiness," along with a heart emoticon. She also wrote, "#kanikagautmarried"

Here have a look:

For the uninitiated, Kanika Kapoor was previously married to Raj Chandok. However, in 2012, the couple got divorced. Also, she is a mother to three kids - Yuvraj, Aayana and Samara.

On Friday, Kanika Kapoor shared new pictures from her wedding reception, wherein she looks gorgeous in a red lehenga from the shelves of Rose Room. She accessorised her look with statement jewellery. Her husband, Gautam Hathiramani, is looking handsome in a black pantsuit. Sharing the photos, she hashtagged the post as "#kanikagautmarried". Check out the post below:

Last week, Kanika Kapoor shared dreamy pictures from her wedding and wrote a long note, that read, "And I said YES. Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star. So grateful to the universe in making us meet. Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero". She hashtagged the post as "#mrshathiramani #co-star #married #kanikakapoor"

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kanika Kapoor has given many hit tracks to the Indian music industry, including Baby Doll, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega and others.