At Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Wrap, Alia Bhatt Joined The Fun Like This

Ranveer Singh wrapped his schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and shared a special video from the event. Alia Bhatt, who had already wrapped her schedule last week, joined Ranveer Singh and the film's crew via a videocall. "Virtual aur real ki prem kahani (the love story of real and virtual)," said Karan Johar in the video. Ranveer Singh, who stars in the film, says in the video, "I always wanted to be in a Karan Johar film, in a Dharma film. Little did I know that my first Dharma film will be directed by the man himself, the boss." The film also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Posting the video, Ranveer Singh wrote: "Many days of - hearty laughs, tears, mischief, love, blood and sweat. Somewhere in between action and cut, this kahani found a family within the hearts of everyone on set. It's a talkie wrap on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with just 1 song to go! We will see you on the big screen! Coming soon in 2023."

Meanwhile, Dharmendra too posted a video from the occasion on his Instagram profile on Monday.

Last week, when Alia Bhatt wrapped her schedule, she danced to husband Ranbir Kapoor's song Channa Mereya. Posting a video, Karan Johar wrote: "A talkie wrap on my Rani! Watch Rocky cheer her on ! And excuse my excited and crazy camera moves ! Rani ne kaam kar liya on this prem kahani Ab Rocky tu bhi aaja wrap ke maidan me. Song selection is from my emotional library."

Karan Johar is returning to direction after many years with the film. His last directorial project was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. The film released in 2016.