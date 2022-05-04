Viral Video: Alia Bhatt Runs With Luggage Trolley At Airport, Travellers Surprised

Alia Bhatt shooting for a film scene at Delhi airport on Sunday.

Actor Alia Bhatt was seen frantically running inside Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport with her luggage trolley. The moment was captured by people present there and has gone viral online.

There is no need to be concerned as the actor was shooting for her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on Sunday when video was taken. She is also looking distressed in one of the photos posted online. Director Karan Johar is also seen in one of the shots.

Alia Bhatt spotted at IGI Airport while shooting for a film 🎥 @aliaa08pic.twitter.com/SFk29ZX3Ox — Team Alia Bhatt (@TeamOfAliaBhatt) May 1, 2022

The filming surprised the travellers and airport staff who never expected to see Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at the IGI Airport.

The actor was dressed in all-black outfit for the scene - full sleeve turtleneck sweater, black tights and matching boots. The film's crew is also seen running along with Alia to shoot the sequence.

Alia Bhatt started shooting for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' just days after her wedding to actor Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Karan Johar is returning to direction after many years with the film. Last month, he shared a glimpse of the shooting of the movie. He had earlier shared a candid photo with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to announce the release date of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Sharing the photo, Karan Johar had written a poem, which talks about the cast and the team members of the film. He had talked about the music composed by Pritam.

The film will release on February 10, 2023. It is being produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt earlier worked in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and this is their second film together.