Day 91 Of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Filming. See Karan Johar's BTS Clip Inside

Karan Johar is returning to direction after many years. He is currently directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On Friday, Karan shared a glimpse of the shooting of the movie and it is day 91 of shooting. The BTS shows Ranveer Singh sitting in the car and filming is on. Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote, "Day 91 of #RockyaurRanikipremkahani." The film will release on 10 February 2023 and have Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is being produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

A few days back, Karan Johar had shared a candid photo with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to announce the release date of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Sharing the photo, he had written a poem, which talks about the cast and the team members of the film. He had talked about the music composed by Pritam. The swag of Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan's "no photo please" stand. Read the poem here, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho. Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi! Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023!"

The team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is shooting in Delhi. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have earlier worked in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and this is their second film together.