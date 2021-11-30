Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Dharmendra, 85, Is Loving Working With Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh And Karan Johar

Dharmendra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aapkadharam)

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who is currently filming Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi-NCR, dedicated a post to the film's team on Tuesday. The 85-year-old actor shared a photo with Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar from Qutub Minar and wrote about getting "love and respect" from his co-stars and the rest of the crew on set. In the photo, Dharmendra looks cute in a white sweater and black jeans, which he paired with a muffler and a cap. Alia can be seen standing next to him in a red and white saree while Shabana Azmi looks gorgeous in a white saree in the image.

Sharing the photo, Dharmendra wrote: "Dosto, pyaar mohabbat izzat itni milli sab se....pata hi nahin chala main nayi unit ke saath kaam kar raha (Friends, got so much love, affection and respect from everyone that didn't realise it is my first time with this unit)."

See Dharmendra's post here:

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi as the "family" of Rocky (Ranveer) and Rani (Alia Bhatt).

The film is slated to release on February 10 in 2023. See how Karan Johar announced the release date on Monday:

Dharmendra is known for his performances in hits like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Kaajal, Dharm Aur Qanoon, Bhagawat and Charas. He was last seen in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, which also starred his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. His next film is Apne 2 the sequel to his 2007 film Apne, co-starring his sons.