Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani To Release In February 2023

New Delhi: Karan Johar has announced the release date of his next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film, which also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra, will hit the theatres next year on February 10. Unveiling the release date, Karan shared a happy selfie with his lead pair and wrote a poem that read, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi! Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023!"

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's star cast recently shot for a schedule in Jaisalmer. Alia Bhatt, who was part of the shooting, on Saturday evening returned to Mumbai after wrapping her schedule. It is a romantic drama film produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production and Viacom18 Studios.

Karan Johar seems to be in a shayari mood, as in the morning, he wished actor Varun Dhawan on his 35th birthday in a poetic style. Sharing an adorable picture of his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Chalo thodi publicity bhi ho jaye aur lage haath shubhkamna wala wish bhi de hi doon! Janmadin mubarak Varun aka Kuku! #jugjuggjeeyo Tum jeeyo hazaron saa Box office pe machao Bawaal Paise lena kam acting karo zyaada Varna bechare producer ka kab hoga faayda Dil ke bade ho tum,Bhediya jungle ke, I love you mere student now and everyday! One more time for love #jugjuggjeeyo !"

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).