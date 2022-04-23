Alia Bhatt And Her 'Cat Of Honour' Edward In A Pic From Actress' Wedding

Alia Bhatt with Edward. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

We can't thank Alia Bhatt enough for blessing our Instagram feeds with a super cute set of pictures. On Saturday, Alia shared a couple of pictures of herself from her wedding and adorable can't even begin to describe them. In one of the pictures, Alia Bhatt can be seen sitting pretty with her pet cat Edward. In other shots, Alia can be smiling away as she looks in the camera. Alia can be seen dressed in her bridal ensemble in the pictures. She wore a white and gold saree designed by Sabyasachi. Alia captioned the post: "Cat of honour" and added a white heart emoji and a sparkle emoji to the post. In the comment section, Alia's sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote: "My most beautiful girl."

See Alia Bhatt's post here:

Alia Bhatt has been delighting her Instafam with wedding festivities pictures. Sharing pictures from her mehendi, Alia Bhatt wrote: "The mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a lot of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days... and then there are days like these."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married last week at their house Vastu. Alia Bhatt shared pictures from the wedding and wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together... Memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt has a super busy schedule ahead. The actress had two back-to-back releases this year - SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Earlier this week, she flew out of Mumbai for the shooting of the Hollywood film Heart Of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot. She will next star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Her line-up of films also includes Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with husband Ranbir Kapoor.