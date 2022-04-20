'Welcome To The Family Alia Mami,' Ranbir Kapoor's Niece Samara Sahni Writes. See Her Post

Samara Sahni shared this image. (courtesy: samarasahnii)

Almost a week after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, the actor's niece Samara Sahni shared a special post for Alia Bhatt on her unverified Instagram account. She shared a picture from Ranbir and Alia's wedding festivities. She also posted a family photo from Alia and Ranbir's mehendi festivities. The picture features the newlyweds with Ranbir's mom Neetu, sister Riddhima Kapoor, his brother-in-law Bharat Sahni, cousin Karisma Kapoor, aunt Rima Jain. Also present in the frame are Ranbir's cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain, his cousin Nikhil Nanda along with wife Shweta Bachchan Nanda and daughter Navya Naveli. And of course Samara (daughter of Riddhima Kapoor and Bharat Sahni).

Sharing the picture, Samara wrote in her caption: "Welcome to the family Alia mami. I love you so much." In the comments section, Samara's grandmother Neetu Kapoor wrote: "Awww this is the sweetest." Samara's mom Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a couple of heart emojis.

Check out Samara Sahni's post here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married on Thursday, last week at their house Vastu. Alia Bhatt shared pictures from the wedding and wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together... Memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story began in 2018 and they made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in the same year. Both the actors were frequently spotted together and with each other's families as well. Alia made her relationship with Ranbir Instagram official in 2018. However, Ranbir, who is a social media recluse, confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview in 2020, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend." They will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Brahmastra, slated to release in September this year.