Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Wedding: To The Newlyweds, With Love From The Kapoors. See Inside Pics

Ranbir, Alia's wedding photo. (courtesy: therealkarismaakapoor)

After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding on Thursday, the Kapoors welcomed Alia in the family with open hearts. Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor shared pictures from the wedding album of the star couple and she wrote: "My world," adding evil eye and heart emojis. Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who has actively been sharing pictures from her album "Mere bhai ki shaadi," wrote this: "Couldn't have asked for a better addition to our family! Alia Bhatt, we love you and can't wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl - But you always were a part of it."

See the posts shared by Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni here:

Ranbir's cousin Kareena Kapoor wrote: Our hearts are full. Welcome to the family my darling Alia."

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Ranbir's cousin Karisma Kapoor wrote:" Congratulations to this gorgeous couple. Wish you both a lifetime of happiness and more #familylove #merebhaikishaadihai."

Ranbir's cousin Aadar Jain wrote: "Welcome to the family Bhabs," while Arman Jain wrote: "Congratulations to my brother and sister. Welcome to the family. Couldn't ask for a better sister-in-law."

Screenshot of Armaan Jain's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Aadar Jain's Instagram story.

Congratulations, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.