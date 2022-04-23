Ranveer Singh Left This Comment On Deepika Padukone's Pics From Venice

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone is one busy superstar. In addition to movies that demand most of her time, the actress is also a producer, entrepreneur and mental health activist. And, it is thanks to her social media pages that we can track the star creating history one milestone at a time. But if there is one person who is just as excited about Deepika's Instagram uploads as her innumerable fan pages, it is the star's biggest cheerleader and doting husband, Ranveer Singh and we have proof. The actress, who is in Venice to attend the 59th Venice Biennale, shared pictures from an event she attended. Needless to say, Ranveer Singh was among the first to reply to the post with just a simple word, “Wow”. Cute, isn't it?

At the Venice Biennale, Deepika Padukone was part of a dinner hosted by French luxury brand Louis Vuitton. The dinner was hosted to celebrate the future renovation of the Galleria Giorgio Franchetti alla Ca' d'Oroevent, and she attended the dinner, dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton. In her post, she went captionless and only tagged the luxury brand and Nicolas Ghesquière, who has been the creative director of the house of Louis Vuitton since 2013. Nicolas Ghesquière too replied to the post with heart and fire emojis.

Despite her busy schedule, Deepika Padukone manages to treat fans to quirky videos and stunning selfies. Recently, the actress shared two pictures and asked fans to pick one. In the caption, she wrote, “1 or 2?”

Before that, she even gave us a glimpse of her dessert bowl. So, what did the superstar have on her menu? Some lovely chocolate cake and ice cream. Sharing the picture, Deepika Padukone said, “Basic,” along with the hashtags “chocolate cake” and “ice cream”.

Replying to the post, Varun Dhawan said, “Feel ya.”

Even as she was honoured at TIME100 Impact Awards recently, Deepika Padukone kept fans in the loop and shared behind-the-scenes images. Sharing photos, she said, “A polaroid photo dump…” much to the delight of her fans.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika is also part of Fighter. She will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time.