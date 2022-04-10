'My First And Last Attempt': Deepika Padukone Shares The Poem She Wrote At 12. Fans Call It 'The Best'

Deepika Padukone. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone, on Sunday afternoon, went down the memory lane and dug out a priceless piece of work from the archives. The actress posted the picture of the poem I Am, which she wrote when she was only 12-years-old. Sharing on her Instagram handle, she captioned the post as "My first AND LAST attempt at writing poetry! This was in grade 7. I was 12. The poem was titled 'I Am'. We were given the first 2 words that you see...and the rest is history!". In the post, we can see the actress has written three stanzas.

The poem read, "I am a child with love and care. I wonder how far the stars reach. I hear the rush of the waves. I see the deep blue sea. I want to be a loving child of God. I am a child with love and care. I pretend to be a blooming flower. I feel the soothing hands of God. I touch the mountains way so far. I worry if I am liked by all. I cry for the ones who need God's tender touch. I am a child with love and care. I understand that life must end. I say you must work hard. I dream what I ought to dream. I try to do my very best. I hope I deserve the very best. I am a child with love and care. (sic)."

Soon after Deepika Padukone shared the post, her fans bombarded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "12-year-old Deepika wrote this!?!?!?!?," along with a shock face emoticon. Another wrote, how beautifully curated." "You're 36 and yet you're just like a child with love and care indeed," wrote another.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has several films in his kitty, namely Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas, and a Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.