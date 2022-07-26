Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt Dances To Husband Ranbir Kapoor's Channa Mereya. Full Marks

Alia Bhatt dancing to Channa Mereya (courtesy: karanjohar)

It's hard to eclipse Ranveer Singh when he's dressed in his Ranveer-best and dancing to boot. Alia Bhatt managed it by breaking into the hook step of husband Ranbir Kapoor's song Channa Mereya. The occasion was the wrap of Alia's schedules for Karan Johar's new film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. "It's a wrap for you, what better song to say goodbye," KJo tells Alia in a clip he posted on Instagram. Alia Bhatt needed no urging - she promptly broke into the dance routine from Channa Mereya, which can be heard playing in the video. The song is from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, also directed by Karan Johar and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

Alia Bhatt stars as Rani in Karan Johar's upcoming film with Ranveer Singh, who still has unfinished work on the movie, cast as Rocky. "A talkie wrap on my Rani! Watch Rocky cheer her on! And excuse my excited and crazy camera moves! Rani ne kaam kar liya on this prem kahani! Ab Rocky tu bhi aaja wrap ke maidan me! Song selection is from my emotional library," Karan Johar captioned his post, urging Ranveer onto the finish line.

Watch here – don't miss Ranveer Singh behind Alia Bhatt:

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani reunites Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy. It co-stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film was expected to release in February 2023 but has been pushed because of Alia's pregnancy.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who married in April, are expecting their first child. Alia recently returned to Mumbai after filming her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot. Alia and Ranbir will next be seen together in the much-awaited Brahmastra.