Cannes 2023: A Saree Moment On The Red Carpet, Courtesy This Indian Jury Member

Meenakshi Shedde wore an Indian outfit to Cannes. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Film curator, critic and filmmaker Meenakshi Shedde, who is on the International Critics' Week jury, wore a saree on the opening day of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. The Cannes Film Festival started with the premiere of the opening film - Jeanne Du Barry (which is Johnny Depp's comeback movie) and the opening ceremony of the red carpet. Dressed in a black saree with hints of pink and orange, Meenakshi Shedde posed alongside International Critics' Week jury members Franz Rogowski, Kim Yutani, President of the Jury Audrey Diwan and Rui Pocas.

See the photo here:

(Image courtesy: Getty)

Sara Ali Khan and Jannat 2 star Esha Gupta also walked the red carpet on the opening day of Cannes Film Festival. Sara Ali Khan went full desi in an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga, while Esha Gupta opted for a soft pink thigh-high slit gown.

Over the years, the likes of Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan have all worn Indian outfits during their Cannes red carpet appearances. Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also picked sarees on several occasions. Vidya Balan and Deepika Padukone also took the saree route during their appearances. Aishwarya, Vidya and Deepika have been on the Cannes jury.

Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chillar are making their Cannes debuts this year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be attending her 21st Cannes. She, Anushka Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari will be representing the cosmetic giant L'Oreal, while actor Mrunal Thakur will be attending as an ambassador of the vodka brand Grey Goose.