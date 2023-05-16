Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta Is A Stylish Lesson In How To Make A Red Carpet Debut

Esha Gupta on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: Getty)

The Cannes Film Festival opened this year with a bang - actor Esha Gupta, star of the film Jannat 2, made her debut on the world's most glamorous red carpet. Esha, who is attending the film festival as part of the Indian government delegation, attended the opening ceremony and the premiere of the opening film - Jeanne Du Barry, which is Johnny Depp's comeback movie. Esha walked the red carpet in a soft pink gown with a thigh-high slit. The gown was accentuated with an OTT collar and delicate lace flowers on the neck.

See the photos here:

(Image courtesy: Getty)

(Image courtesy: Getty)

After checking in Cannes, Esha posted these photos:

Earlier, the actress posted this video and said, "I am delighted to be here at Cannes Film Festival 2023 as a part of Indian government delegation. I just want to take this moment to express my gratitude towards the Indian government and FICCI for providing me this opportunity on a global stage. India is now on a global stage in the world of cinema and it is an honour to be representing my country to showcase the world its unique voice and perspective in the world of cinema. Walking the red carpet at Cannes is nothing but a dream come true."

Meanwhile, the other desi stars at the film festival this year include Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chillar. Content creator Dolly Singh, reality TV show star Sakshi Pradhan will also be in attendance. As will Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.