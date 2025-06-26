Esha Gupta Reacts To Her "Proper Fight" With Sajid Khan, "<i>Unhone Mujhe Gaali Di</i>"

Esha Gupta had an infamous fight with director Sajid Khan on the sets of the film Humshakals (2014). A decade later, Esha recalled how Sajid verbally abused her and how she retorted back during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan recently. Esha also clarified she didn't charge #Metoo allegations against him.

What's Happening

On the sets of Humshakals, Sajid Khan abused Esha and she also replied back, revealed the actress during the interview.

Following the abuse, she wanted to leave the film but producer Vashu Bhagnani's apology changed her mind. Later, Sajid Khan also apologised to her.

"I had a fight. Sajid Khan and I were not at all on the same page, and we ended up having a proper fight. It happened once, and after that, things were never the same. See, I don't like people abusing me. You should always treat people the way you want them to treat you. It's that simple. Unhone mujhe gaali di... phir maine bhi di (He abused me, and in return, I also abused him)," Esha said.

"I walked out of the set. I went home. I didn't stay. I had also made up my mind to exit the film. But it was the producer who apologised first, even before Sajid did," Esha added.

Sajid Khan, #Metoo And Esha Gupta

When asked Sajid Khan's misconduct was directed at her as she accused him of #Metoo, Esha clarified it's a rumour and their fight had nothing to do with #Metoo. Esha also mentioned a publication had to apologise to her for quoting her name in Sajid Khan's dating history.

"No, that way I'll give him credit. That's why one newspaper, very early on, had wrongly added my name to Sajid Khan's dating history, and I made sure they apologised to me for that," she said.

The actor added, "I've never said anything in relation to MeToo about Sajid. In fact, when those allegations started coming out, someone even added my name to the list of people who accused him. I said, 'No.' Dekhiye, jahan jisne jo galti ki hai woh bolo (Look, whoever has made a mistake, call them out for that)." "Like I'm openly saying now that he abused me. But Sajid never tried any of those [sexual misconduct] things with me. So I will not say that about him."

In A Nutshell

A decade later after the incident happened, Esha Gupta clarified her fight with Sajid Khan had nothing to do with #MeToo allegations. Actually, Sajid verbally abused her and never tried to sexually manipulate her.

