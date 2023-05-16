Cannes 2023: Hey Esha Gupta, Welcome To The French Riviera

Esha Gupta shared this image. (courtesy: iameshagupta)

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival begins tonight and we will get to see a lot of desi stars walking the red carpet this year. Actor Esha Gupta, best-known for starring in the film Jannat 2, is also making her debut this year at the fest. On Tuesday, she checked into the French Riviera and posted pictures of herself on her Instagram profile. "Cannes," she simply captioned the post. Esha was dressed in an outfit from the brand Missoni. Her footwear was by Italian luxury shoes and accessories brand Gianvito Rossi. A picture of Esha was shared by the brand's official Instagram page as well.

See Esha Gupta's post here:

Earlier, the actress posted this video and said, "I am delighted to be here at Cannes Film Festival 2023 as a part of Indian government delegation. I just want to take this moment to express my gratitude towards the Indian government and FICCI for providing me this opportunity on a global stage. India is now on a global stage in the world of cinema and it is an honour to be representing my country to showcase the world its unique voice and perspective in the world of cinema. Walking the red carpet at Cannes is nothing but a dream come true."

The other Indian stars at the film festival this year include Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chillar. Content creator Dolly Singh, reality TV show star Sakshi Pradhan will also be in attendance. As will Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.