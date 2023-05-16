Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur Is 'Looking Forward' To Her Debut And How

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is set for her big debut.

The red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival is one of the most glamorous in the world of showbiz and this year, the guest list is packed with stars from the Hindi film fraternity. Of course Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan headlines the list (can't imagine Cannes without the OG). A couple of stars, including Sara Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma are making their debuts and we can't keep calm. Mrunal Thakur too will be making her big debut at the film fest this year. She will be representing the vodka brand Grey Goose there. Talking about her Cannes debut, Mrunal Thakur said, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honor to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform."

The Sita Ramam star added, "I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Gumraah, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She also starred in the hit Sita Ramam, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. The actress is best known for her performances in films like Super 30, Toofaan, Batla House, Love Sonia, Ghost Stories, among many others. Her other releases include Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan and Jersey, co-starring Shahid Kapoor.

Mrunal Thakur, who worked in Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan, became a household name after starring in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya. Her upcoming projects include Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa, Lust Stories 2 and an untitled project with superstar Nani.