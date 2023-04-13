Mrunal Thakur Reveals Backstory To Viral Tearful Pic. 'OK To Feel Vulnerable,' She Says

Image was Instagrammed by Mrunal Thakur. (courtesy: mrunalthakur)

In March, Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur triggered a discussion across social media by posting a teary-eyed picture of herself. After almost a month, the Jersey actress, in an interaction with Bombay Times, broke her silence and revealed her side of the story. In an elaborate chat with the media outlet, Mrunal Thakur explained in detail, the circumstances that led to her posting that picture. Shattering the deceptive nature of social media, where all things are perceived to be happy, the actress said, "We all go through a lot of problems in life. That picture was taken a few days back when I had emotional turmoil and was going through a tough phase professionally and personally. I didn't take that photo, thinking I would post it later. I gathered the courage to take that picture and save it on my phone to remind myself that I didn't want to feel this miserable in the future. That was a memory to tell me that if I could overcome my problems before, I could do it again. That was the intention behind taking that picture.”

Upon being asked about her decision to post the picture, the actress simply said, “There are times when I end up posting a happy picture, but I don't feel the same. The day I posted that picture, I woke up feeling powerful, happy and courageous enough to know that no problem can put you down in life. There are days when we end up losing our self-esteem, and confidence and we question our worth. Self-doubt takes over. In a world where there's an overdose of information and opinions, there are so many voices around you that you stop listening to your inner voice. It takes a lot of courage to be vulnerable in front of the world.”

Asserting the need for people to steer clear of the social media facade that "life is all hunky-dory,", Mrunal added, "People might say, ‘Oh, your Sri Lanka trip was glamorous, and you looked great', but are we happy? I feel there are fewer conversations today and people are afraid of sharing their real emotions. I am glad this happened organically. I want people to know that it's okay to feel vulnerable and that it's important to listen to your inner voice amidst all the chaos, clutter, and aspirational posts. There is no harm in voicing your thoughts. Your gut instinct never lies to you. Many of us have stopped listening to ourselves."

Around March, Mrunal Thakur posted a picture of herself in which she could be seen in tears. Sharing the picture, Mrunal wrote a note talking about how it's okay to be "vulnerable" and "naive". "Yesterday was tough. But today I'm stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don't read out loud but I'm choosing to read mine out loud - because maybe someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt. Taking one day at a time! It's ok to be naive and vulnerable," read the post. The post was followed by a video in which Mrunal Thakur assured her fans that she is doing fine and revealed that the crying picture was taken when she felt "extremely low".

In the video, Mrunal can be heard saying, "That picture was taken at the time when I felt I was extremely low and couldn't make it. But today, I am happy and I made it, woohoo."

Read Mrunal's post below:

Mrunal Thakur's emotional post struck a chord with many, including her industry friends, who attempted to cheer the actress in their little way. One of them was Mouni Roy. The Brahmastra star uploaded an endearing picture with Mrunal in which we see both of them sharing a hug and wrote, "Remember this day . Sending my dearest M, a big tight hug and a prosecco tub full of love,". Mrunal Thakur acknowledged her friend's moving gesture and posted the picture with the reply, "Love you so much! Happy to have you in my life Mouns,".

Take a look at Mouni Roy's post:

Mrunal started her acting career with the 2012 TV show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan. The actress has also starred in movies such as Super 30, Batla House, Dhamaka, Toofan, Jersey, Sita Ramam and many more.

Next, she will be seen in Gumraah, Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa with Ishaan Khatter, Aankh Micholi and an untitled film with Nani.