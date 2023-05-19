Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan 'Nearly Swam' But Decided To Post A Rhyme For Her Bling OOTD Instead

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan's inner poetess struck once again. This time, all the way from Cannes, where she is attending the eponymous film festival. Additionally, she attended the Vanity Fair and the Red Sea International Film Festival event in the French Riviera. The actress, on Friday morning, posted pictures of her OOTD - a sparkly gold outfit. Sara Ali Khan wrote in her caption, "Sorry for the spam. Feeling too glam. Seeing this clear water- Sara nearly swam. But then decided against it- only for my gram fam."

For her big Cannes debut, Sara Ali Khan wore an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga. She posted pictures of her OOTD on her Instagram profile and she wrote, "You Cannes do it."

For her second red carpet appearance, Sara paired a monochrome deconstructed saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She wore matching pearls and had her hair tied immaculately in a bun. "I guess you Cannes do it again," she wrote in her caption.

For a party that she attended in Cannes, Sara Ali Khan wore this and she wrote, "France is to me the heroine in the romance of all the nations of all time." - Lt. William Arthur Sirmon."

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan has several films in the line-up, including Laxman Utekar's Zara Hat Ke, Zara Bach Ke with Vicky Kaushal, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sara, daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan and, Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Sara was last seen in the thriller Gaslight.