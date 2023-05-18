Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan Shares Better Look Of Her Party OOTN

Image was shared by Sara Ali Khan. (courtesy: saraalikhan95 )

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is serving fashion goals at Cannes and how. The Atrangi Re actress made her big debut on the red carpet of the world's largest film festival on Tuesday and has been slaying ever since. Infact the actress's latest Instagram entry is no less. On Thursday, Sara Ali Khan posted images of herself in a lovely black gown with golden accents from the shelves of Moschino. The pictures are from the opening day party held on Tuesday Night.

In the pictures, Sara can be seen posing on the streets of the French Riviera while looking radiant as ever. For the caption, Sara chose a quote by William Arthur Sirmon. It read, "“France is to me the heroine in the romance of all the nations of all time.” — Lt. William Arthur Sirmon."

Take a look at Sara's post:

Sara Ali Khan, who made her Cannes debut in a heavy lehenga by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, changed into this black gown for the opening day party, which was visibly more comfortable. The actress finished her look with minimal makeup and neatly done hair.

See Sara's picture from the opening party:

(Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

After creating quite some noise with her desi lehenga look on the fest's opening ceremony night, the actress decided to mix it up a bit on day two of the event by showing up in a beautiful Indo-western white skirt with an "an attached drape".

For her big debut at Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, Sara walked the carpet in a heavily embellished lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The actress also posted pictures of her OOTD on her Instagram feed and wrote, "You Cannes do it."

While at Cannes, the minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan inaugurated the India Pavilion at the 76th Film Festival. Joining him at the event were Bollywood celebs to the likes of Sara Ali Khan, Khushbu Sundar, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vijay Varma and Manushi Chhillar with Esha Gupta.

Take a look at some pictures from the event:

Glimpses from the Inaugural session of the India Pavilion at @Festival_Cannes. #IndiaAtCannespic.twitter.com/g3GdgZj6Zl — FICCI (@ficci_india) May 17, 2023

Coming back to Sara, the actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath. She will be seen next in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, will release in theatres on June 2.