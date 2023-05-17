Cannes 2023: After Red Carpet, Sara Ali Khan Changed Out Of Lehenga Into This. See Party Look

Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan at opening night party (Image credit: getty)

Sara Ali Khan changed out of the Abu-Sandeep lehenga she wore for her red carpet debut at Cannes into something more comfortable for the opening night party. Sara's OOTN was a black and gold ensemble with the bodice cut into a heart shape – the heart was picked up in her black and gold bag as well. Minimal makeup and sleek hair finished out her look. Sara Ali Khan attended her very first Cannes Film Festival, walking the red carpet on opening night. She attended the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film Jeanne Du Barry, starring Johnny Depp.

See Sara's party look here:

Sara Ali Khan at Cannes opening night party (Image credit: Getty)

Sara Ali Khan wore her desi heart on her sleeve on the Cannes red carpet – her intricately embroidered lehenga was created by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She finished her look with a veil pinned to her hair and heavy earrings.

See Sara Ali Khan's pictures from Cannes here:

Sara Ali Khan isn't the only Indian to have made her Cannes debut this year – Esha Gupta and Manushi Chhillar also walked the red carpet on opening night, as did Urvashi Rautela who was at Cannes last year as well. Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari and Mrunal Thakur are also expected to make their Cannes debuts this year as well as Sunny Leone who stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, one of the four Indian films screening at Cannes.

Cannes isn't complete without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, attending her 21st edition of the film festival. Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya were spotted at Mumbai airport flying out to the French Riviera.