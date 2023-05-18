Cannes 2: Sara Ali Khan's Saree-But-Not-A-Saree Deconstructed By Abu-Sandeep

Abu-Sandeep shared this image. (courtesy: abujanisandeepkhosla)

Cannes, the biggest film festival in the world has begun with a bang and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is proving time and again that she is here to slay. After creating quite some noise with her desi lehenga look on the fest's opening ceremony night, the actress decided to mix it up a bit on day two of the event by showing up in a beautiful Indo-western white skirt with an "an attached drape". Interestingly, Sara was styled by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for the second day of the annual film festival as well. Now, the designers have shared some stunning stills of Sara, therefore, breaking down for us, the actress's fusion ensemble on day two of Cannes.

In an elaborate post, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla explained how Sara's look captured the essence of modern Indian fashion.

The post read, "Sara Ali Khan creates magic in monochrome at Cannes 2023 in #abujanisandeepkhosla Couture. She dons an off-white chamois satin trailing skirt with an attached drape, intricately bordered with black and white tiny beads and crystals. An edgy halter neck blouse, embellished with black and white beads and crystals with multiple rows of pearls adds a twist to her chic look. Sara's ensemble captures the essence of modern Indian fashion at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival."

Take a look at the detailed post here:

On Wednesday evening, Sara Ali Khan also treated her fans to some mesmerizing shots of herself in the monochrome ensemble. "I guess you Cannes do it again," she wrote in her caption.

See Sara Ali Khan's day 2 look here:

For her big debut at Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, Sara walked the carpet in a heavily embellished lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The actress also posted pictures of her OOTD on her Instagram feed and wrote, "You Cannes do it."

Take a look at it below:

Meanwhile, Amy Jackson joined the long list of celebs, that will be attending the Cannes Film Festival this year. On Wednesday night, the actress made an appearance on the red carpet in a sleek black gown. She walked the red carpet at the screening of the film Kaibutsu (Monster).

Take a look at Amy Jackson's attire for the big night:

(Image Courtesy: AFP)

Coming back to Sara, the actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath. She will be seen next in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, will release in theatres on June 2.