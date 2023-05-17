Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan, A True Blue Desi Girl, Wears Fusion Saree

Sara Ali Khan in Cannes. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is in Cannes for the annual eponymous film festival. Just the day before, Sara went fully desi in an Abu Jabi Sandeep Khosla lehenga. Tonight, she's celebrating fusion with a hint of desi. The couturiers for Sara's day 2 outfit were also Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She paired a monochrome blouse with a saree draped over her arm. She wore matching pearls and had her hair tied immaculately in a bun. "I guess you Cannes do it again," she wrote in her caption.

See Sara Ali Khan's day 2 look here:

For her big Cannes debut, Sara Ali Khan wore an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga. She posted pictures of her OOTD on her Instagram profile and she wrote, "You Cannes do it."

Sara Ali Khan changed from an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga for a party-perfect look - a black gown with accents of gold. She met supermodel Naomi Campbell at the party.

Sara, daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan and, Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Sara was last seen in the thriller Gaslight.

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan has several films in the line-up, including Laxman Utekar's Zara Hat Ke, Zara Bach Ke with Vicky Kaushal, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.