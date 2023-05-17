Cannes 2023: Abu-Sandeep Break Down Sara Ali Khan's Lehenga - Shadow Work, Pearls, Resham, Head Veil

Image was shared by Abu Jani-Sandeep khosla.(courtesy: abujanisandeepkhosla)

Actress Sara Ali Khan is living her dream. Just a few years into her Bollywood career, the actress walked the Cannes red carpet on Tuesday at the French Riviera. For her debut at the prestigious film festival, Sara Ali Khan chose to highlight her Indian roots and impressed fans by stepping out in a hand-woven ivory lehenga from the shelves of Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla. The designers have now shared an image of the Kedarnath actress along with a breakdown of the ensemble. The caption of the Instagram post specifies, “Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes debut in an exquisite hand-embroidered multi-panel skirt. The intricate shadow work embroidery, adorning each unique panel, showcases a mesmerising calendar of designs from our archives of couture down the years.”

Explaining the craftsmanship involved in Sara Ali Khan's outfit, the caption adds, “Sara's ensemble is a masterpiece of craftsmanship, with a resplendent blouse with intricate work in crystals, pearls, and resham work. Adding to the allure, the ensemble features two drapes in tulle—an enchanting one-shoulder drape and a long head veil. Both drapes boast the finest shadow work, with the head veil embellished with tiny shadow dots and intricate borders.”

Take a close look at the ensemble here:

The same image of the actress was also shared on Instagram Stories by the designer duo with the note, “The Indian princess.”

Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan's grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore served as a member of the jury at Cannes in 2009. For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his former wife and actress Amrita Singh. Sharmila Tagore and cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi are her paternal grandparents.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath. She will be seen next in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, will release in theatres on June 2.

Speaking of Cannes, this year, Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, and Manushi Chillar will attend. On Tuesday, Esha Gupta also attended the opening ceremony and the premiere of Jeanne Du Barry like Sara Ali Khan.