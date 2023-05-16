Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan, En Route French Riviera, Answers Paparazzi Question With 'Kedarnath To Cannes'

Sara Ali Khan flies out of Mumbai for Cannes

Sara Ali Khan is set to debut at the biggest international film festival of the year, Cannes 2023 and we cannot keep calm. A day before the festival begins in full force, the Kedarnath star was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she flew out of the city for Cannes. Outside the airport, the actress was hounded by fans for pictures. Sara willingly obliged and posed for several selfies before heading inside. At the gate of the airport, Sara Ali Khan also greeted the paparazzi and chatted with them while waiting in the queue. When a cameraman complained that Sara did not post any "Namaste Darshako" videos from her recent visit to Kedarnath and requested her to make one from Cannes, the actress smiled and nodded before jokingly saying, "Kedarnath to Cannes." For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan is often seeing recording videos (which mostly start with Namaste Darshako) from the different locations she visits. Previously Karan Johar has also been a part of the actress's "Namaste" series.

Sara Ali Khan, who is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, opted for a black jacket for her travel.

Apart from Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma will be walking the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival this year. The news came to the fore when Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli, met France's Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenin at French Embassy in New Delhi.

The Ambassador posted a picture with the stars and revealed that the actress will be attending the Cannes Film Festival. He wrote in the caption, "A pleasure meeting Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma! I wished Virat and Team India all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to Cannes Film Festival."

Take a look at the photos here:

A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma!



I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival.🏏 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/ex5zfzo1oZ — Emmanuel Lenain (@E_Lenain) May 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy has been selected as part of the Midnight Screenings section of the festival. In April, the official Twitter handle of the Cannes Film Festival announced the selection of Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy in the Midnight Screenings section of the festival. "KENNEDY by Anurag KASHYAP #SeanceDeMinuit / #MidnightScreenings #Cannes2023," read the post. The film stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal.

The 76th Cannes Film will begin today and will go on until May 27. The event is taking place in France and will feature four Indian films.