Cannes 2023: The Internet Loves Sara Ali Khan's Lehenga - 'You Canned It.' See Comments On Her Post

Image was shared by Sara Ali Khan.(courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Before she made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Sara Ali Khan posed for pictures in her Abu-Sandeep lehenga against the blue Mediterranean Sea. Sara posted the photos hours after walking the red carpet for the premiere of Jeanne Du Barry, starring Johnny Depp, which opened the festival. "You Cannes do it," wrote Sara, known for her witty Instagram captions. One comment on her post replied in kind: "You canned It bruh." Sara Ali Khan's desi pick for her debut look was clearly a hit with the Internet. "Thank you for keeping with your culture. You look fabulous," read one comment. "Sara soo proud of you for proudly presenting your nation's cultures and traditions at an international event soooo gracefully," read another.

Take a look at Sara's post below:

Sara Ali Khan made heads turn as she walked the red carpet of the biggest film festival in the world.

See Sara Ali Khan on the Cannes red carpet here:

(Image Courtesy: Getty)

Alongside Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta also marked her presence on Cannes red carpet and how. The Jannat 2 star, who is attending the film festival as part of the Indian government delegation, attended the opening ceremony and the premiere of Jeanne Du Barry. Esha walked the red carpet in a pleasing white gown with a thigh-high slit.

See Esha's Cannes' look here:

(Image Courtesy: Getty)

The other Bollywood stars attending the film festival this year include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, and Manushi Chillar. Content creator Dolly Singh and reality TV show star Sakshi Pradhan will also be present.

On Tuesday night, Ponniyin Selvan star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was clicked as she flew out of Mumbai for Cannes with her favorite travel buddy, her daughter Aaradhya. While the actress made an impressive appearance at the airport in a black coat, her fans are now eagerly waiting for her Cannes red carpet look.