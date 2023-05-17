Cannes 2023: Just Smile And Wave, Sara Ali Khan. See Her BTS From Lehenga Shoot

Image was shared by Sara Ali Khan.(courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan, who is being hailed at present by the Internet for her stunning appearance at the biggest film festival in the world, treated her fans to a behind-the-scenes clip from the photo shoot in her Abu-Sandeep lehenga against the blue Mediterranean Sea. This clip was shot before the Kedarnath star walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in her traditional attire. In the clip shared by the actress on her Instagram stories, Sara can be seen standing and posing against a picturesque background. Sharing the video, Sara wrote a quirky caption. It read, "Don't forget to wave."

Take a look at Sara's post here:

Meanwhile, designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla also shared an image of the Kedarnath actress along with a breakdown of her ensemble. The caption of the Instagram post read, “Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes debut in an exquisite hand-embroidered multi-panel skirt. The intricate shadow work embroidery, adorning each unique panel, showcases a mesmerizing calendar of designs from our archives of couture down the years.”

Explaining the craftsmanship involved in Sara Ali Khan's outfit, the caption added, “Sara's ensemble is a masterpiece of craftsmanship, with a resplendent blouse with intricate work in crystals, pearls, and resham work. Adding to the allure, the ensemble features two drapes in tulle—an enchanting one-shoulder drape and a long-head veil. Both drapes boast the finest shadow work, with the head veil embellished with tiny shadow dots and intricate borders.”

Take a close look at the ensemble here:

Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, and Mrunal Thakur will attend the Cannes Fil Festival this year. On Tuesday, Esha Gupta and Manushi Chhillar attended the opening ceremony and the premiere of Jeanne Du Barry.

Here are some pictures of the two from the event:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath. She will be seen next in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, will release in theatres on June 2.