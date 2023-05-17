Cannes 2023: Amy Jackson Did What She Does Best On The Red Carpet - Slay

Amy Jackson on the Cannes red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Amy Jackson, who has been attending the Cannes Film Festival regularly for the last few years, was present at the 76th edition as well. She walked the red carpet at the screening of the film Kaibutsu (Monster) on Wednesday. Amy Jackson was a vision in a black gown with a thigh-high slit. Her pose on the red carpet was a bit similar to Angelina Jolie's 2012 Oscar moment. The one where she wore an Atelier Versace dress. ICYDK, Angelina Jolie's 2012 Oscar outfit and her iconic pose went insanely viral, so much so that special fan pages and Twitter accounts dedicated to Angelina's right leg were created on social media.

See photos of Amy Jackson on the red carpet here:

Amy Jackson joins the long list of Indian celebs at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan headlines the celeb roll call with her 21st appearance. Meanwhile, actor Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar, reality TV star Sakshi Pradhan, content creators Dolly Singh, Ruhee Dosani are also attending the fest this year.

Amy Jackson made acting debut with the 2010 with the Tamil movie Madrasapattinam. Her first Bollywood movie was Ekk Deewana Tha with Prateik Babbar. The two dated briefly.

Amy Jackson was last seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. Akshay Kumar also featured in the film. The model-turned -actress has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects. Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she's starred in.