Cannes 2023: More Ruffles For Urvashi Rautela, Orange This Time

Urvashi Rautela on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: Getty)

New day, new looks from the Cannes red carpet. Actor Urvashi Rautela, who is attending the film festival for the second time in a row, walked the red carpet at the screening of the film Kaibutsu (Monster) during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. For her second red carpet appearance, Urvashi Rautela wore a bright orange ruffled gown with a billowing silhouette. She had her hair tied up in a bun and if it makes any difference, no alligator neckpieces this time.

See Urvashi Rautela's Day 2 look here:

Meanwhile, Urvashi's day 1 look at the film festival created quite a commotion on social media. Her alligator necklace became the centre of many memes, replying to which she wrote in her Instagram story, "To all members of media, I have sentiments attached with my high-jeweled crocodile masterpiece necklace."

The actress made her Cannes debut last year. Posting a picture of her red carpet look from last year's edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi wrote, "Cannes Film Festival Day 1. Snow white lewk."

Speaking of the long list of Indian star attendees at the Cannes Film Festival this year, it includes Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, actors Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar, reality TV star Sakshi Pradhan, content creators Dolly Singh, Ruhee Dosani, to name a few.

Urvashi Rautela, who has participated in a couple of beauty pageants, is best-known for starring in films such as Singh Saab The Great, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, to name a few. She has also been a part of few popular music videos.