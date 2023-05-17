Cannes 2023: Hello Internet, You Hurt Urvashi Rautela's 'Sentiments' With Memes On Necklace

Urvashi Rautela in a still from the video. (courtesy: urvashirautela)

Urvashi Rautela returned to the Cannes Film Festival and so did the yearly memes about OTT looks. While Urvashi's outfit might have been slightly subtle, her piece of accessory was not. Urvashi accessorised her ruffle pink gown with an alligator necklace. After Urvashi made her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, memes were obviously in and the actress was not very thrilled about them. Soon, she posted a note on her Instagram story that read, "To all members of media, I have sentiments attached with my high-jeweled crocodile masterpiece necklace."

Read Urvashi Rautela's post here:

Screenshot of Urvashi Rautela's Instagram story\

Speaking of the memes, Twitter was mostly kind. New chess piece alert.

If you were given a chance to add one brand new chess piece on board, which one would it be?



We all know the answer of Urvashi Rautela btw.#Cannes2023#Cannes#UrvashiRautelapic.twitter.com/b1z9VUHz39 — CHESS NIGHT (@Chessnght) May 17, 2023

Candy floss comparisons incoming.

The other crocs, we are guessing.

BF: Crocs pehen k mat aana tum date pe..



Me: say no more #Cannes2023#UrvashiRautelapic.twitter.com/GoIh9X2XsG — magicpin (@mymagicpin) May 17, 2023

"What is this necklace I mean," another tweet read.

"Urvashi Rautela really why I am watching this. And why I am posting this. Is this chameleon?" read another tweet.

#UrvashiRautela really why I am watching this



And why I am posting this



Is this chameleon#Cannes2023pic.twitter.com/rK6QrcUKSd — Shalu Garg (@shalu27_garg) May 17, 2023

Pictures of Urvashi Rautela's viral look:

A closer look at Urvashi Rautela's Cannes OOTD for Day 1.

The actress made her Cannes debut last year. Posting a picture of her red carpet look from last year's edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi wrote, "Cannes Film Festival Day 1. Snow white lewk."

Urvashi Rautela, who has participated in a couple of beauty pageants, is best-known for starring in films such as Singh Saab The Great, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, to name a few. She has also been a part of few popular music videos.