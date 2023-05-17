Cannes 2023: Hello Internet, You Hurt Urvashi Rautela's 'Sentiments' With Memes On Necklace

Urvashi Rautela returned to the Cannes Film Festival and so did the yearly memes about OTT looks. While Urvashi's outfit might have been slightly subtle, her piece of accessory was not. Urvashi accessorised her ruffle pink gown with an alligator necklace. After Urvashi made her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, memes were obviously in and the actress was not very thrilled about them. Soon, she posted a note on her Instagram story that read, "To all members of media, I have sentiments attached with my high-jeweled crocodile masterpiece necklace."
Speaking of the memes, Twitter was mostly kind. New chess piece alert.
If you were given a chance to add one brand new chess piece on board, which one would it be?— CHESS NIGHT (@Chessnght) May 17, 2023
We all know the answer of Urvashi Rautela btw.#Cannes2023#Cannes#UrvashiRautelapic.twitter.com/b1z9VUHz39
Candy floss comparisons incoming.
Can you see the resemblance or is it just me? #Cannes2023#UrvashiRautela#ManushiChhillarpic.twitter.com/skXZH88P3Z— Swati (@swati_senger) May 17, 2023
The other crocs, we are guessing.
BF: Crocs pehen k mat aana tum date pe..— magicpin (@mymagicpin) May 17, 2023
Me: say no more #Cannes2023#UrvashiRautelapic.twitter.com/GoIh9X2XsG
"What is this necklace I mean," another tweet read.
What is this necklace i mean #UrvashiRautela#Cannpic.twitter.com/Br1gbdh32v— Nush stan (@moonchilddxz) May 17, 2023
"Urvashi Rautela really why I am watching this. And why I am posting this. Is this chameleon?" read another tweet.
#UrvashiRautela really why I am watching this— Shalu Garg (@shalu27_garg) May 17, 2023
And why I am posting this
Is this chameleon#Cannes2023pic.twitter.com/rK6QrcUKSd
The actress made her Cannes debut last year. Posting a picture of her red carpet look from last year's edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Urvashi wrote, "Cannes Film Festival Day 1. Snow white lewk."
Urvashi Rautela, who has participated in a couple of beauty pageants, is best-known for starring in films such as Singh Saab The Great, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, to name a few. She has also been a part of few popular music videos.