This Happened: 'Thank God Urvashi Is Not Here' Placard Spotted At IPL Match. Actor Reacts

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been in the news for her association with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. Reports of the actress making cryptic posts regarding Rishabh have surfaced time and again, and she has also been often spotted at cricket matches. Now, the star has made headlines despite not attending any recent match. It all started with a spectator at an ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) match holding a placard that says, “Thank God! Urvashi is not there.” Posting a screengrab of the now viral placard, Urvashi on Instagram simply wrote, “Why?” The image also features a cropped photo of what appears to be a glimpse of Rishabh Pant at the Delhi Capitals Vs Gujarat Titans match. This was the cricketer's first public appearance after his car accident in December last year. While the face of the cricketer is not visible, a portion of Rishabh's white shirt can be seen in the picture.

So, it came as no surprise that according to several Instagram users on the photo-sharing platform, the placard could be hinting at Urvashi's rather troubled equation with Rishabh. Replying to Urvashi Rautela's post, one user wrote, “Kyuki Rishabh bhai v the waha pe (Since Rishabh Pant was also there).” Another follower joked, “Urvashi Urvashi take it easy Urvashi.” One user said, “She hasn't mentioned Rautela, so ignore.”

Following Rishabh Pant's accident, Urvashi Rautela made headlines for posting an image of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai, prompting speculation that she may have visited the cricketer there. The post was shared shortly after Rishabh was transferred to the hospital in suburban Andheri from Dehradun for treatment after the accident.

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have made headlines several times due to their interactions on social media. In 2018, rumours about their relationship started circulating after they were spotted together at various events. However, in 2019, Rishabh put an end to the rumours and announced his relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi.

Following that, reports about Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant gained momentum after the actress in an interview said, "I was shooting in Varanasi, wahan se I had a show in New Delhi, toh meri wahaan se delhi ki flight thi. In New Delhi, I was shooting full day and after about 10 hours of shooting when I went back, I had to get ready and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. Main itni tired thi, main so gayi and I didn't realize that I had received so many calls. So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That someone was waiting for me and I didn't go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don't care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let's meet when you'll come to Mumbai." Fans lost no time in reading between the lines and guessed that the RP she was referring to is Rishabh Pant

To this Rishabh Pant had responded: “It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them." While the post was believed to be Rishabh Pant's response to the actress' claims, it was soon deleted by the cricketer.

More recently, following Rishabh Pant's car accident, Urvashi Rautela posted a picture on Instagram with the caption 'Praying' along with a white heart emoji, a white dove emoji, and a series of stars.