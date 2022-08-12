Urvashi Rautela's 'Chotu Bhaiya Should Play Bat Ball' Response After Rishabh Pant's Deleted Post

Urvashi Rautela posted this photo (courtesy: urvashirautela)

Model-actress Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant are main characters on the Internet this week after taking oblique pot shots, seemingly at each other. In an elliptical Instagram post shared late last night, Urvashi wrote: "Chotu bhaiya should play bat ball. Main koi munni badnaam nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye (I won't be shamed because of a kid like you)." She added the hashtags #RPChotuBhaiyya, #DontTakeAdvantageOfASilentGirl and the somewhat baffling #CougarHunter. While Urvashi's words, taken from the Dabangg song Munni Badnaam Huyi, are clearly meant to reject any romantic implications on the part of the unnamed "Chotu Bhaiyaa" or "RP," it's unclear if Urvashi is referring to herself as a "cougar" which is a pop culture term for older women seeking out younger men as romantic partners.

See Urvashi Rautela's post here:

Urvashi's riposte, if it can be called such, is believed to be her response to an Instagram Story posed and then deleted by Rishabh Pant yesterday. In it, he wrote: "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them." He hashtagged the post #merapichachorhoBehen and #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.

Screenshots of Rishabh Pant's deleted post are circulating on social media:

While Rishabh named no names, the Internet joined the dots to Urvashi Rautela who claimed in a viral interview that the unnamed "RP" waited for her in a hotel lobby and called her several times – she was asleep and saw 17 missed calls when she woke up, Urvashi said.

In the interview, Urvashi said, "I was shooting in Varanasi, wahan se I had a show in New Delhi, toh meri wahaan se delhi ki flight thi. In New Delhi, I was shooting full day and after about 10 hours of shooting when I went back, I had to get ready and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. Main itni tired thi, main so gayi and I didn't realize that I had received so many calls. So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That someone was waiting for me and I didn't go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don't care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let's meet when you'll come to Mumbai."

She also added that the promised meeting in Mumbai did take place but the paparazzi caused a commotion.

Watch Urvashi's interview here:

Urvashi Rautela, a former beauty queen, has appeared in films like Singh Saab The Great, Pagalpanti and Hate Story 4.