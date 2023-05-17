Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela Adds An Alligator Necklace To Pink Gown. Thoughts?

Image was shared by Urvashi Rautela.(courtesy: urvashirautela)

Actress Urvashi Rautela is among the Bollywood stars to attend the Cannes film festival this year. The star is attending the film festival as part of the photocall launch for her upcoming project, touted to be a biopic of actress Parveen Babi. Urvashi Rautela has been sharing several updates from the French Riviera on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. For her appearance at the prestigious film festival, the star opted for a pink tulle gown and an alligator necklace. She attended the premiere of Johnny Depp's film Jeanne du Barry. On Instagram, Urvashi shared an Instagram Reels and wrote, “76th Festival de Cannes 2023 Merci.”

Before this, Urvashi Rautela shared a series of pictures and videos of herself in the pink ensemble with the same caption.

Take a look at the posts here:

Urvashi Rautela had also shared a set of pictures from the airport before she began her journey to Cannes. Dressed in an all-red ensemble, she said, “Off [flight emoji] 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival red carpet opening. Merci.”

Recently, Urvashi Rautela made headlines for filing a defamation case against a journalist who claimed that the actress was made to feel "uncomfortable and harassed" by her co-star Akhil Akkineni during the shoot of the Telugu film Agent.In a statement, she said, “Defamation legal notice has been served by my legal team. Definitely disgruntled by indecent journalist like you for your spurious/ ridiculous tweets. You're not my official spokesperson. And yes, you're very immature kind of journalist who made me & my family extremely uncomfortable."

In addition to Urvashi Rautela, actresses Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar and Esha Gupta also attended the premiere of Jeanne du Barry. Some of the other big names set to attend the film festival include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, and Mrunal Thakur. The 76th Cannes Film Festival is being held at Cannes' Palais des Festivals et des Congrès from May 16 to May 27. Last year, superstar Deepika Padukone attended the film festival in the capacity of a jury member.