In Pics: Amy Jackson And Ed Westwick's Son Oscar Celebrates First Easter

Another day, another page from Amy Jackson's sweet family diaries. On Wednesday, the actress shared a bunch of pictures and videos on Instagram featuring her husband, Ed Westwick and sons — Andreas and Oscar Alexander Westwick.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in March. Amy shared her 5-year-old son, Andreas, with her ex-fiance, hotelier George Panayiotou.

The album opens to Amy Jackson holding little Oscar in her arms. The little munchkin celebrated his first Easter this year. In the following snap, Amy and Ed Westwick gaze into each other's eyes affectionately on a date night.

Andreas makes an appearance in the third slide, where he can be seen flying a kite for the first time. Our favourite frame? Oscar snuggled cosily in his big brother's lap.

The post comes with a throwback gem of Andreas celebrating his first Easter in 2020. The cute cupcake, dressed in an animal-themed outfit, curiously watches two colourful Easter eggs.

A photo showcases Oscar's first-ever designer fit — an Oscar de la Renta romper. The rest of the carousel is replete with food outings, picturesque views, and an adorable mother-son bond.

Amy Jackson, in her caption, shared all the events related to the heartwarming shots.

Reacting to the post, Ed Westwick commented, “Too much cuteness in every slide! Best mumma ever.”

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick announced the birth of Oscar on March 24. The couple uploaded a joint post on Instagram, comprising some monochrome stills.

The proud parents cradle their newborn in the first click. The toddler is wrapped in a cloth with his name written on it. Oscar's tiny fist leaves us gushing in the second photo. Another lovely photograph shows Amy Jackson kissing her bundle of joy.

The caption read, “Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick."

Amy Jackson got married to Ed Westwick at the scenic Amalfi Coast, Italy. The couple's dreamy wedding ceremony took place in a 16th-century Castello di Rocca Cilento. Kelly Rutherford, Jack Whitehall, Mohammed Al Turki, and Daisy Lowe were some of the esteemed guests.